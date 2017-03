MOSCOW Nov 5 Pro-Russian separatist leaders accused the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday of undermining peace moves by deciding to suspend a law that gave the eastern regions they control a special status.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics said in a joint statement the decision violated a protocol agreed at talks on Sept. 5 in the Belarussian capital, Minsk, under which a ceasefire went into effect in east Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Wining, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)