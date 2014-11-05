* Likelihood of new frozen conflict grows
* Rebels, Kiev trade accusations over peace deal
* Ukrainian premier says will halt funding to rebel areas
(Adds shelling killing teenagers)
By Richard Balmforth and Thomas Grove
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Nov 5 Kiev said on
Wednesday it would halt payment of state funds in areas
controlled by pro-Moscow rebels, as both sides hardened
positions in what is rapidly becoming a "frozen conflict": a
long-term stalemate that the West believes is Russia's aim.
A day after the rebels held inauguration ceremonies for
their leaders, the separatists and the central government each
accused each other of violating a September peace deal and
signalled they would withdraw support for some of its terms.
The past four days have seen the rebels stage elections for
leadership which the government called illegal, and the
government respond by saying it would revoke a law that would
have granted eastern regions autonomy and sent them cash.
Despite a ceasefire declared two months ago, two teenagers
were killed by shelling in Donetsk, one of the two separatist
strongholds, on Wednesday as they played football on a school
sports field, the city's administration said.
The rebels say their newly elected leaders must be allowed
to negotiate with Kiev directly; Kiev says this is impossible.
Both sides' positions reverse parts of the 12-point peace plan,
the Minsk protocol, agreed in Belarus in September.
With Kiev lacking the military might to break the rebels by
force, Western allies now fear that a large chunk of Ukrainian
territory will become a Russian protectorate with a parlous
economic future, beyond the writ of the central government.
"We have now realistically entered the phase of a 'frozen
conflict'," said Yury Yakimenko, a political analyst at
Ukraine's Razumkov political research centre, using a term often
applied to other ex-Soviet republics where separatist enclaves
have been protected by Russian troops since the early 1990s.
The American general who serves as the highest ranking NATO
officer also said this week that the conditions for a frozen
conflict were being created in Ukraine.
KREMLIN PLAYBOOK
Russia seized and annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March,
but has been more ambiguous about its intentions in eastern
Ukraine, where it has supported separatist rebels but has not
recognised their declarations of independence.
So far this week Moscow has stopped short of recognising the
rogue elections held in Ukraine's east on Sunday which elected
leaders of two rebel "people's republics" that jointly call
themselves "New Russia".
Western governments see the votes as part of a scenario,
worked out in the Kremlin, to perpetuate instability in Ukraine
after the ex-Soviet republic of 46 million shifted policy
westwards following the overthrow of a Moscow-backed president.
Kiev and the West fear Russian President Vladimir Putin's
grand design, following the annexation of Crimea in March, is to
render Ukraine ineligible to become part of mainstream Europe,
with a conflict left unresolved within its borders.
"Russia will direct its efforts at supporting instability,
at hindering the creation of Ukrainian law-based institutions
and at increasing permanent instability," Yakimenko said.
Russia has dismissed such suggestions and accuses the West
of stoking the crisis by staging an "anti-constitutional coup"
in Kiev in February after months of street protests against a
president who spurned a trade pact with the European Union.
Moscow denies sending in troops and weapons to support the
rebels, although many of its soldiers died there, especially in
August when Western governments say Russia despatched armoured
columns to protect the rebels from the defeat.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday the
rebels had violated the Minsk agreement by holding elections
outside Ukrainian rules, and that he would ask parliament to
suspend a law that would give their regions a "special status".
The rebels said this "seriously damaged" the Minsk protocol
and signalled they would no longer abide by it.
The "special status" law would have given the two rebel
regions Donetsk and Luhansk rights to elect local officials
under Ukrainian law, offered separatist fighters freedom from
prosecution for acts on the battlefield and guaranteed the flow
of state funds to rebel-held areas until peace was restored.
Poroshenko said he wanted the law scrapped because he did
not want to keep funding terrorists. The rebels had violated the
Minsk agreement by breaking the ceasefire and failing to carry
out prisoner exchanges, he said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a government meeting
that Kiev would continue to supply gas and electricity to the
separatist regions but "so long as the territories of Donetsk
and Luhansk regions are controlled by imposters, the central
budget will not send funding there."
The cut-off of funding would deprive the war-shattered
rebel-held regions of money for schools, hospitals and
infrastructure.
Pensions are still being paid into accounts of retired
workers in rebel held areas, but banks there have been cut off
so recipients must move to other parts of Ukraine to collect.
Both sides say they are still committed to continuing the
Minsk peace process. Poroshenko has said he will propose a new
law to provide a "special economic zone" for the east and set a
new date for hoped-for Ukrainian-run local elections, originally
planned for early December.
But Kiev looks unlikely to agree to talks with separatist
leaders as this would imply Kiev's formal recognition of them,
and staging Ukrainian-approved elections in their territory
seems impossible.
ISOLATING THE SEPARATISTS
Kiev appears to be aiming now to isolate the separatist
leadership rather than break it. The message on Wednesday was
that the rebel leaders may have to turn to Moscow now for cash
handouts and subsidies to finance their breakaway aspirations.
This is a risky strategy as it could be seen as Kiev
abandoning Ukrainians living in rebel-held areas. But Poroshenko
is not expected to order a new military offensive, despite
issuing a decree on Wednesday that would raise defence spending
to 3 percent of gross domestic product from 1 percent.
Ukrainian troops suffered big losses in August when they
were cut off by separatists Kiev said were backed by Russian
troops. Despite the ceasefire, more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers
have been killed since the truce came into force.
"A 'hot phase' is still going on. There is no 'frozen
conflict' here," said Taras Berezovets of the Berta political
research centre.
Kiev's military effort now puts less emphasis on taking back
the Donetsk and Luhansk rebel strongholds than on protecting
other cities from any further Russian-backed assault.
Poroshenko said on Tuesday he was sending newly formed units
to cities including Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, a possible
strategic target since it lies on a coastal route from the
Russian border to Crimea.
In a decree made public on Wednesday aimed at strengthening
the state's defences, Poroshenko also ordered the government to
work on a new model for guaranteeing national security, and
re-introduced an old Soviet-era practice of providing basic
military training in schools.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice
in Kiev and Alexander Winning in Moscow; Writing by Richard
Balmforth; Editing by Peter Graff)