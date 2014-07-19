HRABROVE, Ukraine, July 19 Pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine allowed monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to visit a part of the site where the Malaysian airliner crashed, a Reuters witness reported.

The witness said rebels gave the monitors access to a section which was covered in debris, including one of the aircraft's engines. They also allowed them to talk to locals.

(Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)