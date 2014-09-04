MOSCOW, Sept 4 Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine made proposals for a ceasefire with Kiev on Thursday that echoed a plan outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to details cited by Russian news agency Interfax.

Leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics proposed the creation of a "security zone" split into five sections, each of which would be monitored by 40 observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Rebels also said they would allow a humanitarian corridor for refugees and aid as part of the proposed ceasefire "in order to stabilise the situation and stop the bloodshed." (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)