* Ceasefire fragile after rebels take Debaltseve
* Kiev accuses rebels of regrouping for another attack
* Rebels say training meant to counter Kiev's aggression
By Maria Tsvetkova
DONETSK, Ukraine, March 2 A ceasefire is broadly
holding at last on the front line in eastern Ukraine, but
fighters in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk are training
for another round of clashes against government troops.
Honing their skills under the eye of rebel commanders,
fighters fired automatic assault rifles, grenade launchers and
even an anti-tank missile at targets propped against a pile of
earth and rock discarded from a nearby mine on Sunday.
"We don't want this war", said Yegor, a commander of the
squad, which is part of the new Republican Guard created by the
leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic,
Alexander Zacharchenko.
"But when we see what's happening on the other (Ukrainian)
side we're preparing for the worst".
Ukraine and rebel leaders signed new Minsk peace accords on
Feb. 12, agreeing to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy
weapons on both sides of the 10-month long conflict that has
killed 6,000 people.
The rebels initially flouted the peace agreement, spending
the first days of the ceasefire capturing the strategic
transport hub of Debaltseve in violence that reduced the town to
a wasteland of destroyed homes and pock-marked roads.
Since then the firing of heavy guns has slowed, and for
several days last week Ukraine reported no deaths at the hands
of the pro-Russian rebels took up arms against Kiev in April.
The weekend was one of the quietest in weeks.
Kiev says the rebels are using the truce to regroup and
pulling out heavy weaponry to prepare for more attacks on other
areas of eastern Ukraine outside their area of control,
including the government-held port city of Mariupol.
"There are signs the enemy is preparing for further
offensives," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Sunday.
"Everywhere where the militants show that they are
withdrawing heavy weaponry, it is either simply to relocate (the
armaments) where they are planning attacks or remove them only
to put them back in place the next night," he told a briefing.
A SPRAY OF ROCK AND DUST
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,
which is monitoring the peace accord, has said it needs details
on where withdrawn weapons were being transported and stored
before it could confirm the pull-back.
The rebels have denied planning any more attacks on
Ukraine-held soil and say they are training to defend themselves
against Ukrainian troops they say have invaded 'their land' and
still fire at them from time to time.
Ukraine has also stepped up training, aiming to turn the
fledgling army into a western-style fighting force with 250,000
military men and advisors from Britain.
Kiev and the West say Russia has provided weapons and
soldiers to support the rebels - an accusation Moscow denies.
The rebels insist their arms, even some of their most
powerful weapons, are bounty they have taken from the Ukrainians
or left behind when government troops flee their positions.
"Thank the Ukrops for the weapons they provided!" one of
fighters shouted, using a derogatory nickname for Ukrainian
soldiers which means "dill" in Russian, and fires a machine gun
with a long belt of ammunition.
On the heap of earth, Kalashnikov bullets sometimes miss the
mark, sending up a spray of rock and dust from the red mound
located only a quarter of a mile from a residential area of
Donetsk, where children play among the sound of flying bullets.
Rebels also shot grenades from shoulder-launched RPGs. The
climax of the two-hour long training session was an anti-tank
missile fired by a rebel named Alexander who wore a white
balaclava and fatigues throughout the training.
Asked why only one missile was launched, a rebel in civilian
clothing who gave his name only as Andrei, answered: "Because
each shot of it costs $6,500".
Yegor, the commander, said some fighters had just been
recruited and could barely hit the targets. He said others were
brought to the training ground to ensure that the newcomers
followed safety rules like putting up their barrels when other
shooters rush to check if targets are hit.
"These guys have tried to shoot me more times than the other
side has," he said and chuckled.
After the training, fighters made sure they left behind no
ammunition and climbed into the back of a military truck. Only
the long wooden case of the anti-tank rocket remained lying on
the withered grass.
"It's for a local guy. He wanted to use it to carry his
fishing rods", one of the fighters explained as they drove away.
(Writing by Thomas Grove; editing by Philippa Fletcher)