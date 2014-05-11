* Referendum in rebel stronghold held behind barricades
* Voters keen to cast off pro-Western government in Kiev
* Those opposed to separatists steer clear
By Alessandra Prentice
SLAVIASNK, May 12 With the Ukrainian army at its
gates and nearly every road in the centre blocked by makeshift
barricades, the 100 percent turnout forecast by Slaviansk's
rebel mayor for the referendum on self-rule was always going to
be optimistic.
But a steady trickle of people threaded their way past the
roadblocks made from rusty machinery and tree trunks to cast
their vote at one of the town's 56 polling stations, complete
with curtained voting booths and regulation ballot boxes.
While voter numbers dwindled in the afternoon, those who did
turn up to the schools, sports halls and cultural centres were
almost unanimous in their support for the newly declared Donetsk
People's Republic, free of the pro-Western leadership in Kiev.
Shop assistant Katya Yutkalo, 28, dashed into School Number
5 in Sloviansk just before the doors closed. "I ran from work to
make it in time, this is our future," she said.
"The republic will mean a better life for us all...I don't
know how exactly, but it means Russia will help us too."
After polls closed, referendum volunteers wrapped the
electoral list and leftover ballot papers in brown paper and
sticky tape, before emptying the papers from the ballot bins
onto the table - almost all ticked 'Yes'.
Sitting in front of the lacy curtains and dusty pot-plants
common to many post-Soviet institutions, the eleven
vote-counters chatted excitedly as they sorted though the
papers, which asked voters if they supported Donetsk's act of
self rule.
"Yes, yes, yes, yes', they chanted in unison as the first
ballots were counted.
The fate of the few papers where the voter's choice was
unclear, where the writing was too faint or contradictory marks
had been placed in both the 'yes' and 'no' boxes, was put to
communal vote. Many ended up in the 'Yes' pile.
The final count showed that of the 1,345 votes cast, only 32
did not want a split from Ukraine, while 7 ballots were spoiled.
The group sat stony-faced as the 'No' votes were counted for
a second time. "There are still fascists among us," one
volunteer whispered to her neighbour.
Some of those inclined to vote "No" said they prefered to
steer clear of the referendum altogether.
Zhenya, 32, a foreman whose factory has closed its gates
since the start of the standoff with Kiev, said he had no plans
to participate.
"I don't care about this side and that side. The most
important thing is for us to strop shooting each other. It's
ridiculous," he said, declining to give his surname because it
would be "dangerous" if acquaintances found out he opposed the
vote.
The dominant sentiment in Slaviansk late on Sunday mirrored
the mood in School Number 5.
"We've won," said 54-year-old housewife Natasha Smoller,
sitting with a group of friends at a civilian roadblock in the
centre of town.
"So long as we have nothing more to do with Ukraine, we'll
be better off...Obviously the immediate future is going to be
tough, but it can't be any worse than what we've just been
through."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)