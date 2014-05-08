UPDATE 4-Toshiba pushes sale of nuclear unit Westinghouse as crisis deepens
* Expects buyers for Westinghouse due to fuels, services business
MOSCOW May 8 Separatists in the east Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Thursday rejected an appeal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay an independence referendum, RIA news agency quoted a separatist group there as saying.
The rebel group, the Army of the Southeast, told RIA the referendum would go ahead as planned on Sunday.
Interfax news agency quoted pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine's eastern provincial capital of Donetsk as also saying the referendum would go ahead.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
BEIJING, March 14 China's thermal coal prices have jumped to their highest in years on Tuesday, amid fresh concerns about tighter supplies and robust demand even as winter draws to an end and a government meeting renewed speculation that new output cuts may happen.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.