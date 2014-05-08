MOSCOW May 8 Separatists in the east Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Thursday rejected an appeal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay an independence referendum, RIA news agency quoted a separatist group there as saying.

The rebel group, the Army of the Southeast, told RIA the referendum would go ahead as planned on Sunday.

Interfax news agency quoted pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine's eastern provincial capital of Donetsk as also saying the referendum would go ahead.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)