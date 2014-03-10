MOSCOW, March 10 Ukraine's Crimea region has invited the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to send a mission to observe Sunday's referendum on joining Russia, Russia's RIA news agency said on Monday.

It said the invitation had been issued to the Vienna-based security and human rights organisation by the region's pro-Russian parliament. OSCE military observers have been unable to enter Crimea, which is controlled by Russian forces.