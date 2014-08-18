UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KIEV Aug 18 A convoy of buses carrying refugees from the east Ukrainian city of Luhansk was hit by rebel missile fire on Monday resulting in an unknown number of casualties, Ukrainian military spokesmen said.
"Terrorists fired Grad missiles at a convoy of refugees from Luhansk near the areas of Khryashchuvatye and Novosvitlivka ... we are waiting to hear how many died," a spokesman for the military operation in the east said.
A spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said she had no information about the case. A rebel news outlet, however, said that separatists and Ukrainian forces had exchanged heavy artillery fire where the buses had been travelling. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Thomas Grove; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Toby Chopra)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders