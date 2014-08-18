KIEV Aug 18 A convoy of buses carrying refugees from the east Ukrainian city of Luhansk was hit by rebel missile fire on Monday resulting in an unknown number of casualties, Ukrainian military spokesmen said.

"Terrorists fired Grad missiles at a convoy of refugees from Luhansk near the areas of Khryashchuvatye and Novosvitlivka ... we are waiting to hear how many died," a spokesman for the military operation in the east said.

A spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said she had no information about the case. A rebel news outlet, however, said that separatists and Ukrainian forces had exchanged heavy artillery fire where the buses had been travelling. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Thomas Grove; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Toby Chopra)