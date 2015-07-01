BERLIN, July 1 Europe should not be seen as a bulwark against Russia, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

In a speech during a visit to Berlin, Renzi said that while Russia needed to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Moscow remained a key partner in the fight against terrorism.

"There is a tendency by some in eastern Europe to see Europe as a bulwark against Russia," Renzi said, adding that this was a misguided vision. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)