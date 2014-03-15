(Adds Crimean government statement)
KIEV/SIMFEROPOL, March 15 Ukraine's military
scrambled aircraft and paratroops to confront Russian troops
landing on a remote spit of land between Crimea and the
mainland, defence officials said and the foreign ministry
demanded their immediate withdrawal.
The border guard service said Ukrainian forces had taken up
defensive positions on Arbatskaya Strelka, running parallel to
the east of Crimea, now controlled by Russian forces. It said
about 60 Russian troops had landed on the strip and begun
digging in, assisted by three armoured personnel carriers.
Six Russian helicopters arrived with 60 more servicemen
about two hours later outside the village of Strelkovoye. The
border guard service said talks between the two sides
established that the Russian servicemen were "guarding against
possible terrorist acts" against a gas pumping station.
"At this time, there is no threat of confrontation," the
Ukrainian border guard service said.
Crimea's new pro-Russian government said the region's
"self-defence forces" had prevented an attempt to disable the
station, which it said had stopped supplying gas to hospitals
and residential buildings earlier in the day.
In a statement quoted by Russia's Itar-Tass news agency, it
said people "in camouflage" had mined the site and fled.
The Ukrainian defence ministry had earlier said troops
dispatched to Arbatskaya Strelka had "immediately" repelled the
incursion. Strelkovoye is just inside Kherson region on the
border with the Crimea region, but about 30 km (20 miles) south
of Ukraine's mainland.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said the village had been
occupied by Russian forces, though the border guards gave a
different version. "The ministry is making public the Russian
incursion and demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian armed
forces from Ukraine's territory," it said.
Crimea is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet under a
post-Soviet deal signed with Ukraine. The peninsula has been
under the control of Russian forces for two weeks.
Two main roads link Crimea to the mainland, at Armyansk in
the west and Chonhar in the east. However, there is a third,
minor road connection from the 120 km- (75 mile-) long
Arbatskaya Strelka.
(Reporting Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)