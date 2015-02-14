KIEV Feb 14 Ukraine plans to borrow $1 billion to establish a strategic reserve of natural gas and fuel oil to cover local needs in emergency situations, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Saturday.

"The government has adopted a decision to establish reserves of gas and fuel oil worth $1 billion via borrowing under state guarantees," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.

"This $1 billion will be spent to buy this strategic reserve," he added. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)