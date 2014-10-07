KIEV Oct 7 Ukraine's foreign currency reserves
rose to $16.2 billion in Sept, swelled mainly by a second
tranche of credit from a $17 billion International Monetary Fund
standby programme, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Reserves in August stood at $15.83 billion.
Apart from receiving the $1.38 billion tranche of IMF aid,
Ukraine made debt repayments in September totalling $314
million, $193 million of which went to the Fund under a previous
programme. A further $735 million was paid out in interventions
on the local market to support the national currency, the
hryvnia.
