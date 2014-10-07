KIEV Oct 7 Ukraine's foreign currency reserves rose to $16.2 billion in Sept, swelled mainly by a second tranche of credit from a $17 billion International Monetary Fund standby programme, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Reserves in August stood at $15.83 billion.

Apart from receiving the $1.38 billion tranche of IMF aid, Ukraine made debt repayments in September totalling $314 million, $193 million of which went to the Fund under a previous programme. A further $735 million was paid out in interventions on the local market to support the national currency, the hryvnia.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Larry King)