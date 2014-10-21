KIEV Oct 21 Evidence collected by New
York-based Human Rights Watch suggests government forces have
used cluster munitions in eastern Ukraine and pro-Russian
separatists may also have done so, the rights watchdog said on
Tuesday.
The spokesmen for the Kiev government's military operation
against the uprising in the east denied the accusations. The
rebels were not immediately available to comment.
Cluster bombs explode in the air, scattering dozens of
smaller bomblets over an area the size of a sports field. Most
nations have banned their use under a convention that became
international law in 2010, but Ukraine has not signed it.
Human Rights Watch said in a statement that it had carried
out a week-long investigation in eastern Ukraine, where more
than 3,700 people have been killed in fighting since April, and
documented widespread use of cluster munitions.
It said it could not conclusively determine responsibility
for many of the attacks but "the evidence points to Ukrainian
government forces' responsibility for several cluster munition
attacks" this month on Donetsk, the rebels' main stronghold.
"It is shocking to see a weapon that most countries have
banned used so extensively in eastern Ukraine," said Mark
Hiznay, senior arms researcher at Human Rights Watch. "Ukrainian
authorities should make an immediate commitment not to use
cluster munitions and join the treaty to ban them."
In 12 incidents documented, cluster munitions killed at
least six people and wounded dozens, but the toll could be
higher, the watchdog said.
It said it had identified the cluster munitions by their
distinctive crater and fragmentation patterns, by remnants found
at the impact sites and by remnants of the rockets found in the
vicinity.
"We do not use cluster munitions. They can only be used by
aviation and our aviation has not flown since the announcement
of a ceasefire on September 5," said military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko.
Another ATO spokesman, Vladyslav Seleznyov, described the
accusations as "utter nonsense".
Human Rights Watch added: "While not conclusive,
circumstances indicate that anti-government forces might also
have been responsible for the use of cluster munitions."
Russia has denied sending troops or weapons to help the
rebels but Human Rights Watch urged Moscow to commit to not
using cluster munitions and accede to the cluster munitions
treaty.
