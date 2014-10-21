* Watchdog says use of cluster bombs in Ukraine widespread
* Government forces, rebels dismiss accusations
KIEV Oct 21 Evidence collected by Human Rights
Watch suggests government forces have used cluster munitions in
eastern Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists may also have done
so, the New York-based watchdog said on Tuesday.
Spokesmen for the Kiev government's military operation and
the pro-Russian rebels they are fighting in the east denied the
accusations.
Cluster bombs explode in the air, scattering dozens of
smaller bomblets over an area the size of a sports field. Most
nations have banned their use under a convention that became
international law in 2010, but Ukraine has not signed it.
Human Rights Watch said in a statement that it had carried
out a week-long investigation in eastern Ukraine, where more
than 3,700 people have been killed in fighting since April, and
documented widespread use of cluster munitions.
It said it could not conclusively determine responsibility
for many of the attacks but "the evidence points to Ukrainian
government forces' responsibility for several cluster munition
attacks" this month on Donetsk, the rebels' main stronghold.
"It is shocking to see a weapon that most countries have
banned used so extensively in eastern Ukraine," said Mark
Hiznay, senior arms researcher at Human Rights Watch. "Ukrainian
authorities should make an immediate commitment not to use
cluster munitions and join the treaty to ban them."
In 12 incidents documented, cluster munitions killed at
least six people and wounded dozens, but the toll could be
higher, the watchdog said.
The incidents included the killing of a Swiss International
Red Cross worker in Donetsk on Oct.2 , it said.
Human Rights Watch said it had identified the cluster
munitions by their distinctive crater and fragmentation
patterns, by remnants found at the impact sites and by remnants
of the rockets found in the vicinity.
"We do not use cluster munitions. They can only be used by
aviation and our aviation has not flown since the announcement
of a ceasefire on September 5," said military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko.
Another ATO spokesman, Vladyslav Seleznyov, described the
accusations as "utter nonsense".
Human Rights Watch added: "While not conclusive,
circumstances indicate that anti-government forces might also
have been responsible for the use of cluster munitions."
Andrei Purgin, who has been appointed deputy prime minister
of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said rebel
forces had no access to Uragan (Hurricane) rockets which the
rights group accused Kiev of using with cluster munitions.
"We have old Soviet rockets but no Uragans. We simply
haven't seized them from the Ukrainians," Purgin said by
telephone.
Pro-Russian rebels say most of their weapons are from seized
Ukrainian arms stockpiles, though Kiev and the West accuse
Moscow of sending the separatists weapons and soldiers.
Russia has denied sending troops or weapons to help the
rebels but Human Rights Watch urged Moscow to commit to not
using cluster munitions and accede to the cluster munitions
treaty.
