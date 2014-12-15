KIEV Dec 15 Around 1,300 people have been
killed in Ukraine's separatist conflict since a September
ceasefire, according to a U.N. report that said many living in
the country's rebel-held east were struggling to survive.
As of Dec. 12, 4,707 combatants and civilians had been
killed since pro-Russian rebels seized eastern regions near the
border with Russia in April.
Of these deaths, 1,357, or nearly 30 percent, were recorded
after the Sept. 5 truce, some of which may have occurred prior
to that date, the report released on Monday said.
While violence has abated in recent days, shelling has
repeatedly punctured the truce agreed between Ukrainian
government forces and separatists, worsening a humanitarian
crisis that has left many civilians without adequate social
support.
"The conflict is in its ninth month and the situation is
becoming increasingly dire for the population still living in
the east," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al
Hussein said in a statement.
The central government in Kiev has severed financial ties
with the separatist territories, cutting off pensions and
welfare payments due to fears that the funds would end up
financing rebel military operations.
This decision is likely to worsen the economic and social
vulnerabilities of people in the east, the United Nations said,
as, despite desiring total autonomy, rebel authorities have yet
to sort out their finances, creating an institutional vacuum.
"The situation of many people, including those held against
their will, in areas under the control of the armed groups may
well be life-threatening," Zeid said.
The report also highlighted systematic human rights
violations on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia from
Ukraine in March.
U.N. monitors have repeatedly expressed concern over the
treatment of religious and ethnic minorities such as Crimea's
sizeable Tatar population, since Moscow seized the territory,
which has long been home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.
The report said those who have voiced opposition to the
annexation have had property seized and faced issues over their
citizenship.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by John Stonestreet)