WASHINGTON, July 25 The Pentagon said on Friday
the transfer of heavy caliber multiple launch rocket systems
from Russia to Ukrainian separatists appeared to be imminent,
with the arms close enough to the border they could be handed
over "potentially today."
"We have indications that the Russians intend to supply
heavier and more sophisticated multiple launch rocket systems in
the very near future," said Army Colonel Steve Warren, a
Pentagon spokesman, adding that the weapons were in the
over-200mm range.
Warren indicated the weapons had been seen getting closer to
the border and the Pentagon believed a transfer was imminent and
"potentially today."
"We believe that they are able to transfer this equipment at
any time, at any moment," he said.
