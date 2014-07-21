* Romania a backer of sanctions against Moscow
* Says Russia is partner of terrorists in eastern Ukraine
BUCHAREST, July 21 Romania's President Traian
Basescu on Monday accused the European Union of being weak and
too slow in imposing sanctions on Russia to deter it from
encroaching further into Europe after its annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea.
An ex-communist state on the Black Sea, Romania joined the
EU in 2007 and has been among the most vehement advocates of
Western sanctions against Moscow after neighbouring Ukraine lost
control of its peninsula and some of its eastern territories.
"We're now facing a reality because we didn't discourage
Putin, because in Eastern Europe there's a conflict fueled by
the Russian Federation, with military equipment, politically,
with personnel, so that 192 Dutch citizens died on Monday,"
Basescu told a news briefing.
He was refering to the downing of a Malaysian airliner with
nearly 300 people on board in separatist-held territory in
Ukraine last week. One of the victims was a Romanian.
Basescu said it was a mistake to handle sanctions against
Russia "with kid gloves".
The more delay in implementing them the higher the price
will be paid to stop Putin's plans to rebuild the former Soviet
Union's empire, he said.
Romania has said NATO must reposition its resources in the
wake of Moscow's manoeuvres and plans a gradual increase in its
defence budget over the next two years.
It is especially concerned that Moldova, a small state
bordering Romania with a Russian-speaking minority - could be
next in Moscow's sights given the risk of separatist unrest
there.
Basescu attributed the EU's stance towards Russia to various
economic interests by member states: "There's always an
argument: one country has a big investment, other has to deliver
sophisticated equipment, another is natural gas dependant."
"Today is Ukraine, then the Baltics borders are reached,
then Poland and then Romania. Aren't we at risk by making
economic considerations weigh more than solidarity with states
in the EU's eastern flank ?"
