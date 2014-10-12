MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
has turned to UK-certified lawyers in its fight
against Ukraine-related Western sanctions which have hit the
company's output and prospects for its push to tap Arctic
riches.
The Kremlin-controlled firm has issued a 17.7-million-pound
($28-million) tender seeking the services of UK-certified
lawyers on a website which registers Russian state purchases and
orders.
"Provider undertakes to render legal services with regard to
challenging economic sanctions and to protect interests of the
client in general in respect to any other legal matters," the
document said.
The amount of the work is set at 37,000 hours, making the
fee 478 pounds per hour.
BP owns a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft, which due
to the sanctions faces limits on its access to capital markets,
curbing its ability to fund development work.
Last month, ExxonMobil said it had to wind down
cooperation with Rosneft in the Arctic after successfully
drilling a first exploration well and the discovery of a large
oilfield..
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)