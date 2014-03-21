MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's Bank Rossiya, put under U.S. sanctions, said on Friday it was working in a "stable regime" and was taking all the necessary legal measures to defend the bank's and its clients' rights and legal interests.

"In connection with the information about U.S. sanctions being imposed on Rossiya we can report that the bank is working in a stable regime. The bank is meeting and will, without a doubt, fully meet all its obligations to its clients and partners," the bank said in a statement. (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)