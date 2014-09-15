MOSCOW, Sept 15 The Russian rouble hit fresh historic lows against the dollar on Monday, falling to 38 roubles per dollar, with investors concerned about Moscow's response to the new wave of Western sanctions.

At 0607 GMT, the rouble was 0.6 percent weaker against the dollar from Friday's close at 38.00 and also lost 0.6 percent to trade at 49.22 versus the euro . (Reporting by Alexander Wining and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)