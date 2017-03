MOSCOW, April 18 Russia on Friday said it was disappointed with the United States' assessment of an international deal to defuse the crisis in Ukraine, saying the threat of new sanctions against Moscow by Washington was "completely unacceptable."

The Foreign Ministry in a statement accused U.S. officials of seeking to "whitewash" what it said was the use of force by Kiev's authorities against protesters in Ukraine's Russian-speaking eastern provinces. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)