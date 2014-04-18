(Adds Kremlin quote)
MOSCOW, April 18 The Kremlin on Friday described
as unacceptable a U.S. threat to impose sanctions if Russia
fails to fulfil its side of an international deal on Ukraine,
accusing the White House of treating Moscow like a "guilty
schoolboy".
President Barack Obama said Thursday's deal in Geneva
between Russia, Ukraine and Western powers to reduce tensions in
the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine was promising but that
Washington and its allies were prepared to impose more sanctions
on Russia if the situation fails to improve.
"Statements like those made at a high level in Washington
that the United States will follow in detail how Russia fulfils
its obligations ... are unlikely to help dialogue," President
Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.
"You can't treat Russia like a guilty schoolboy who has to
put a cross on a piece of paper to show he has done his
homework," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's First
Channel. "That kind of language is unacceptable."
Thursday's deal called among other things for all illegal
armed groups to disarm and end occupations of public buildings
in Ukraine's east that Ukrainian authorities say have been
orchestrated by Russia's intelligence services.
But pro-Russian separatists, over whom Moscow says it has no
control, dismissed the accord, saying they were not bound by it.
Russia's Foreign Ministry accused U.S. officials of seeking
to whitewash what it said was the use of force by the Ukrainian
government against protesters in the country's mainly
Russian-speaking eastern provinces.
"The blame for the Ukrainian crisis and its current
aggravation is unreasonably being placed on Russia," the
ministry said in a statement.
"The American side is once again stubbornly trying to
whitewash the current actions of Kiev's authorities, who have
embarked on a course for the violent suppression of protesters
in the southeast who are expressing their legitimate indignation
over the infringements of their rights."
