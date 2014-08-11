SOCHI, Russia Aug 11 Russia will only send humanitarian aid to Ukraine if all involved parties agree to the move, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it fears an invasion from Russia under the cover of a humanitarian operation.

Western politicians have also said any attempt by Moscow to unilaterally send a humanitarian mission to Ukraine would be seen as an invasion. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk)