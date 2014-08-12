MOSCOW Aug 12 A Russian convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid has left for Ukraine on Tuesday morning, Itar Tass news agency reported.

"It has all been agreed with Ukraine," Business FM radio quoted President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.

On Monday, The United States warned that any Russian intervention in Ukraine without Kiev's consent would be "unacceptable" and a violation of international law. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Miral Fahmy)