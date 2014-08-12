BRIEF-Talend prices upsized offering of 3.3 mln ADSs at $28.5 per ADS
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering
MOSCOW Aug 12 A Russian convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid has left for Ukraine on Tuesday morning, Itar Tass news agency reported.
"It has all been agreed with Ukraine," Business FM radio quoted President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.
On Monday, The United States warned that any Russian intervention in Ukraine without Kiev's consent would be "unacceptable" and a violation of international law. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SHANGHAI, March 16 China's central bank raised short-term interest rates for the third time in as many months on Thursday, a day after the end of the annual session of parliament where leaders warned that tackling debt risks would be a top policy priority this year.
BEIJING, March 16 China's central bank raised money market rates slightly on Thursday, but said the increase did not indicate a change in its monetary policy.