UPDATE 2-Oil drops on rising U.S. drilling, steady OPEC supply
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Adds comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian airline Aeroflot's low-cost subsidiary Dobrolyot, which was recently grounded by European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has signed a contract with Boeing for the delivery of 16 new planes, Russian media reported on Wednesday, citing its chief executive.
"From 2017 on there will be deliveries directly from a factory in Seattle. Yesterday we signed an agreement for the delivery of 16 new aircraft in 2017-2018 and paid a deposit," news website Gazeta.ru quoted Dobrolyot CEO Andrei Kalmykov as saying in an interview.
News agency Interfax quoted a company official as saying the agreement was for the delivery of Boeing-737-800 aircraft.
Neither Boeing nor Dobrolyot were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alexander Winning and Jason Neely)
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.