MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian airline Aeroflot's low-cost subsidiary Dobrolyot, which was recently grounded by European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has signed a contract with Boeing for the delivery of 16 new planes, Russian media reported on Wednesday, citing its chief executive.

"From 2017 on there will be deliveries directly from a factory in Seattle. Yesterday we signed an agreement for the delivery of 16 new aircraft in 2017-2018 and paid a deposit," news website Gazeta.ru quoted Dobrolyot CEO Andrei Kalmykov as saying in an interview.

News agency Interfax quoted a company official as saying the agreement was for the delivery of Boeing-737-800 aircraft.

Neither Boeing nor Dobrolyot were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alexander Winning and Jason Neely)