MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev has given an order to the transportation ministry to
consider retaliatory restrictive measures against Ukraine for
banning Russian flights, the government spokeswoman Natalia
Timakova said on Monday.
Last week, Ukraine said it was banning flights by Russian
airliners from Oct. 25 as part of a wave of sanctions against
Russia over its support for separatists in the east of the
country.
