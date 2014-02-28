MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's Black Sea Fleet said on Friday its forces had not seized or taken any other action at a military airport near Sevastopol, the port on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula where the fleet is based, Interfax news agency reported.

"No Black Sea Fleet units have moved toward (the airport), let alone taking any part in blockading it," Interfax quoted a spokesman for the fleet as saying after Ukraine's interior minister said Russian forces had take control of two airports in Crimea and called it an invasion.