PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's Black Sea Fleet said on Friday its forces had not seized or taken any other action at a military airport near Sevastopol, the port on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula where the fleet is based, Interfax news agency reported.
"No Black Sea Fleet units have moved toward (the airport), let alone taking any part in blockading it," Interfax quoted a spokesman for the fleet as saying after Ukraine's interior minister said Russian forces had take control of two airports in Crimea and called it an invasion.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path