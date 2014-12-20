VIENNA Dec 20 The head of Austria's government
criticised fellow European Union countries on Saturday that are
calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow, warning against
pushing the Russian economy towards collapse.
A day after an EU summit at which the Polish head of the
European Council, Donald Tusk, called for continued strong
action against Russia over its role in Ukraine,
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann struck a cautionary note.
"I cannot approve of the euphoria of many in the EU over the
success of sanctions against Russia. I see absolutely no cause
for celebration. I do not know why we should be pleased if the
Russian economy collapses," Faymann told the Oesterreich
newspaper.
"We would be sawing off the branch we are sitting on if we
erected a new wall to Russia's economy," the Social Democrat who
heads Austria's coalition government said in remarks released
ahead of publication on Sunday.
His spokeswoman confirmed the remarks.
Faymann justified the original sanctions as "a self-defence
step", but added: "Our goal cannot be tightening the sanctions."
EU sanctions have struck as global oil prices slumped,
delivering a double-blow to the Russian economy. But differences
among EU members is making it difficult to keep a united front.
Faymann said he had called for peace talks over Ukraine when
he spoke recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We have to step up using our neutral role in the year ahead
and push for peace negotiations," he told Oesterreich.
