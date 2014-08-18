* Automakers with Russian factories likely to be exempt:
report
* Mercedes-Benz, with no Russia car production, could suffer
* Chinese, Korean carmakers might benefit from embargo
By Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Aug 18 Russia may tighten retaliatory
sanctions against Western nations to include a ban on car
imports, if the United States and the European Union impose
additional sanctions on Moscow, daily newspaper Vedomosti
reported on Monday.
The impact of the measure on many foreign automakers would
be softened because their factories inside Russia would not be
affected, but some high-end brands such as Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz could be more vulnerable as their
models have to be imported.
The West accuses Russia of arming separatist rebels in
Ukraine, an allegation Moscow denies. Western governments
imposed sanctions on Moscow, including on its financial and
energy sectors, and Russia has already hit back by stopping
imports of many food products.
Announcing the food bans on Aug. 7, Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said the government was also considering protective
measures in aircraft, shipbuilding and automotive industries,
without specifying the scope of any possible sanctions.
"We are seriously concerned. We hope that the Russian
government will think twice before taking any such measures as
they would hurt all manufacturers," Joerg Schreiber, chairman of
the Association of European Businesses' Automobile Manufacturers
Committee, told Reuters.
Schreiber said the impact of any sanctions would depend on
their scope, such as whether the government banned imports of
built cars or both cars and components, or raised import duties.
Vedomosti reported that a ban on vehicle imports had been
among proposals put before Russian President Vladimir Putin, who
rejected the idea and ordered a ban on food imports only. But it
said car import restrictions remained an option in the event
that Western nations extend sanctions on Russia.
Citing an unnamed government source, the paper said Russia
may fully or partly ban imports of cars from countries which
impose sanctions on Moscow, though it quoted another source
saying the government had not yet been instructed to prepare the
introduction of any new measures.
Russia's industry ministry had no immediate comment.
The article did not specify if the proposed ban would cover
all imported vehicles, including trucks and buses as well as
passenger cars.
Imports accounted for 27 percent of passenger car sales in
the first half of 2014, while for trucks and buses the
proportion was 46 percent and 13 percent respectively, it said.
LOCAL PRODUCTION
Foreign carmakers have invested at least $5 billion in
setting up local production in Russia since the mid-2000s. The
government encouraged the trend by raising import duties on cars
and lowering tariffs on parts.
U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co, Germany's Volkswagen AG
, France's Renault SA, Japan's Toyota Motor
Corp and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co are
among those which produce locally.
Daimler has a joint venture with Russian truckmaker Kamaz
OAO to assemble Mercedez-Benz trucks in Russia, but it
does not make passenger cars in Russia.
The firm's saloons are heavily favoured by Russia's wealthy
classes. According to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers
Committee, sales of Mercedes-Benz cars in Russia stood at 44,376
in 2013, up 19 percent on 2012.
That accounts for just over 3 percent of global
Mercedes-Benz car sales last year.
The other big luxury car brand in Russia, BMW,
produced more than 20,000 cars in Russia's western enclave of
Kaliningrad last year. It sold 44,871 BMWs and Minis in Russia
in 2013.
BMW declined to comment on the Vedomosti report, as did
Daimler, Volkswagen and German auto industry association VDA.
Volkswagen, which imports cars into Russia as well as making VW
brand and Skoda vehicles at its Kaluga factory, said only that
it was closely monitoring the situation.
VW spent 1.3 billion euros between 2006 and 2013, mainly to
set up an assembly plant in Russia. Further plans call for 1.2
billion euros in investments through 2018 to help it boost
annual sales in the country by more than 60 percent to about
500,000 cars.
A ban on Western car imports could benefit Asian
manufacturers, such as China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
, Chery Automobile Co Ltd and South
Korea's SsangYong Motor Co Ltd.
Ukraine on Monday accused pro-Russian rebels of hitting a
refugee convoy of buses with rocket fire near the eastern city
of Luhansk, but the separatists denied responsibility.
