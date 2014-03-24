(Adds background)
MOSCOW, March 24 St Petersburg-based Bank
Rossiya said it had asked its clients to refrain from making
foreign currency payments to accounts at the bank due to U.S.
sanctions over Crimea.
Bank Rossiya, described by the U.S. as "the personal bank
for senior officials" of Russia, was sanctioned alongside its
chairman and largest shareholder Yuri Kovalchuk on Thursday.
The bank has $10 billion of assets and numerous
correspondent relationships with banks in the United States and
Europe, according to the U.S. Treasury.
Kovalchuk said in a television interview on Sunday the
sanctions had backfired by helping him win new clients among
patriotic Russians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last
week that he would open an account at the bank.
Bank Rossiya said in a statement on its website on Monday
that payments in roubles were unaffected.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova and Elizabeth Piper)