* Western financial markets closed to Russia's largest banks
* Cuts off competition from foreign rivals
* But capital ratios fall, bad loan provisions rise
* State banks supported while others suffer
* Deposits dry up for all
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Sept 12 They were the toast of Moscow -
effortlessly enjoying fat earnings, double-digit lending growth
and healthy margins.
Now though Russia's banks - even major players owned by the
state - are hurting from Western sanctions and a weak economy to
an extent that the glory days seem a long way off.
Shut out from international markets, with few new deposits
while bad loans multiply and funding costs spike, their new
environment is a shock for lenders after years of solid business
from a population hungry for property and consumer goods and
companies on an acquisitions spree.
Western sanctions on key industries - a response to Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis - have so aggravated an economic
downturn that Russia banks have lower capital ratios now than in
the 2008 financial crisis, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Weak domestic funding, capital adequacy ratios declining
and asset quality deterioration will be three most important
negative implications for banks," it said in a report.
That said, the sanctions mean Russian clients can no longer
tap foreign rivals for loans and this positive angle for the
country's banks is borne out by recent data. Central bank
figures show corporate lending rose 10.5 percent from the start
of the year to Aug. 1 or 3 percentage points year on year.
The sanctions also prevent Russian banks from raising
capital in Western markets, but with government funding supplied
instead, Sberbank and VTB reported a rise in
corporate loans of 9 and 13 percent respectively in the first
six months of the year. Privately-owned banks saw only moderate
loan growth or a fall.
Yet while the dominance of the "big two" will grow, analysts
say, they will not emerge unscathed from current conditions.
NEW NORMAL
Russia forecasts its economy will grow by 0.5 percent this
year. Experts including German Gref, the chief executive of
Sberbank, see it closer to zero. Both are a long way off the 7-8
percent highs seen in the mid-2000s.
Natalia Berezina, an analyst with Uralsib, said even with
growth at zero, Sberbank and VTB should be able to beat the
market in lending growth thanks to access to state support, but
warned they were not immune from the downturn.
"Sooner or later they also will face issues with growth and
asset quality," Berezina said.
Sberbank and VTB both sharply increased provisions for bad
loans in the first six months of the year to 151 billion roubles
and 93 billion roubles respectively.
For the Russian banking system as a whole, non-performing
loans added 40 basis points since the start of the year to stay
at 3.9 percent of total loans as of Aug 1.
"It is hard to imagine Sberbank's return-on-equity lower
than 15 percent but in the case of prolonged stagnation, which
we now see as a pessimistic scenario only, this is also
possible," Berezina said.
Sberbank had one of the highest return-on-equity levels in
the world of over 20 percent for the last couple of years,
double most of its European peers. In the first six months of
2014, that dropped to 18 percent.
UBS recently cut its earnings estimates for Sberbank and VTB
for the next couple of years by 15-25 percent and 33-48 percent,
respectively, on lower margin expectations and higher cost of
risk. "For VTB, we now expect only 2 billion roubles earnings in
2014," it said.
With restricted access to international markets, state banks
asking for government support may eventually have to allow it to
take a bigger share in exchange.
Private lenders such as billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa
Bank or vodka tycoon Rustam Tariko's Russian Standard Bank are
in no hurry to use the same option despite being under pressure.
Alfa, which cut its first half net profit by half due to
higher loan loss provisions, was looking to raise a subordinated
Eurobond this month to boost capital if markets allowed it.
RETAIL
The economic downturn has particularly hit banks focused on
retail lending as consumers steer clear of making big purchases.
Growth in retail loans was 9 percent from the start of the
year to Aug. 1, half as much as during the same period last
year, central bank data shows.
Russian Standard Bank, one of the largest consumer lenders,
posted a 14 percent drop in loans in the first six months of the
year, which along with high bad loan provisions led to a net
loss of 4.8 billion roubles.
The entire sector's profit - key for banks to boost capital
ratios and cover bad loan provisions - was down 10 percent to
592 billion roubles in the first eight months of the year.
As a result, active lending knocked 10 basis points off
Sberbank's Tier 1 to 10.5 percent as of the end of June, while
VTB's Tier 1 fell 1.5 pp to 9.4 percent.
Fears of new sanctions and weak economic growth slowed
deposits from retail clients - a source of short and medium-term
banking liquidity - to 0.9 percent by Aug. 1 versus almost 11
percent a year ago, forcing banks to raise deposit rates.
Sberbank, which accounts for nearly 50 percent of overall
retail deposits in Russia, saw zero retail deposits inflow in
the first six months of the year. It already warned net interest
margin this year will be weaker than in 2013.
The Deposit Insurance Agency - the retail deposit watchdog -
cut its full-year growth forecast by a half to 7-9 percent.
"If needed, we will look at all available fundraising
options depending on market conditions," VTB, Russia's second
largest bank by assets, told Reuters by email. Sberbank declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Oksana
Kobzeva and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Elizabeth Piper
and Sophie Walker)