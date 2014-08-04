UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Aug 4 Russia's consumer protection watchdog is preparing to suspend imports of "Kentucky Gentleman" bourbon, adding to a growing list of products Russia has banned since the West imposed new sanctions over Moscow's support of rebels in Ukraine.
The Rospotrebnadzor service found signs of phthalates - organic chemicals - in the bourbon, it said on Monday in a statement on its website. www.rospotrebnadzor.ru
"As of now we are talking about this distillery only," a spokesman said, referring to the U.S. Barton 1792 Distillery where Kentucky Gentleman is made.
The U.S. state of Kentucky is a leader in U.S. bourbon production. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Louise Ireland)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources