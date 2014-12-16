LONDON Dec 16 Russia's isolation over its
actions in Ukraine have made it more vulnerable to global
economic shocks, British Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokesman said on Tuesday.
A fall in oil prices by almost a half since June has put
severe strain on Russia's oil-dependent economy, with a collapse
in the rouble and Russian stocks adding to the pressure Western
sanctions are placing on President Vladimir Putin.
"The fall in the global price for oil is a global phenomenon
but ... Russia has made itself more vulnerable to economic
shocks ... as a result of the relative isolation through
sanctions that it has faced because of events in Ukraine,"
Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
"If Russia continues to choose not to take the path of
de-escalation it will continue to face consequences."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)