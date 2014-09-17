* Russia sees deficit at 0.5-0.6 pct of GDP in 2015-2017
* Budget based on "optimistic" oil price of $100 per barrel
* Sanctions to cut revenue by nearly $52 billion over two
years
* Sanctions make borrowing abroad difficult
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia presents its toughest
budget in years on Thursday, relying on optimistic forecasts for
oil prices at a time when borrowing abroad to cover any deficit
slippage will be tough due to tightening Western sanctions.
With the economy slowing to a crawl, the 2015-2017 budget
proposes possibly tapping into the country's reserves for the
first time since the 2008 global crisis, while foreseeing an end
to real wage growth, a struggle to tame inflation and a falling
rouble.
The first budget since Russia's costly seizure of Crimea
from Ukraine keeps the deficit at a relatively modest 0.5-0.6
percent of gross domestic product for the three-year period.
However, the government of President Vladimir Putin faces a
gruelling challenge to make ends meet due to the weak economy
and the effects of the sanctions, imposed by the United States
and European Union after the annexation in March and tightened
since then over Moscow's support of Ukrainian separatists.
Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov has warned Russians to
expect tight spending. "There cannot be more money in the budget
than there is already: there is only as much as the economy
generates," he said earlier this week.
Economic growth is ebbing fast and is expected to be 0.4
percent at best this year, with recession a possibility if the
West takes more measures against Moscow.
The budget assumes prices of oil, Russia's chief export,
will average $100 per barrel. Although a little lower than
earlier forecasts, analysts say this seems ambitious.
"It is quite optimistic given where oil prices are at now
and given how much the Russian budget depends on oil revenues,"
said Liza Ermolenko, an emerging markets analyst at Capital
Economics in London. "For the next year, it's more likely that
the oil prices will be lower than what they are pencilling in."
Oil and gas produce about a half of Russia's government
revenues. Urals URL-E, the country's chief crude blend, stood
at around $96 per barrel on Wednesday and Capital Economics sees
benchmark Brent crude - which usually trades at a slight premium
to Urals - at $90 by the end of next year.
POOR BUT PROUD
Should oil prices end up lower than the Finance Ministry's
assumption, the budget deficit will become larger and financing
it will be difficult, Ermolenko said.
"Even running a small budget deficit is difficult given the
current environment, given the fact that they are not really
able to raise finances externally, given the current political
situation," Ermolenko said.
Sanctions have cut Russia's access to foreign capital,
forcing it to turn East, mainly to China, to seek funds. Funding
at home is equally problematic as the domestic debt market is
weak. Borrowing there would be expensive due to high yields, and
the government has cancelled nine straight weekly debt auctions,
blaming "unfavourable market conditions".
The budget projects that the economic effect of the
sanctions will result in a revenue shortfall of nearly two
trillion roubles ($52 billion) over the next two years.
An expected weakening of the rouble will cover part of this
hole, bringing in an extra trillion roubles or so next year,
according to the budget. The rest is to come mainly from funds
redistribution - assuming oil prices hold.
About 100 billion roubles could come from the state's
proposed sale of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft,
Russia's largest oil company. The firm, however, has been hit by
Western sanctions and has asked the government for $40 billion
in aid.
More money, or 309 billion roubles, will be saved by the
government deciding for a second year in row not to transfer
money to the country's Pension Fund in 2015.
But if oil prices fall, the Finance Ministry is left with
few options. Russia has a small debt amounting to only around 11
percent of annual economic output and, sanctions
notwithstanding, it could increase foreign borrowing from the $7
billion already penned it for next year.
But fiscal discipline and low public debt are a priority for
Putin. He has dismissed calls for more borrowing as a
"irresponsible policy" akin to that of the late President Boris
Yeltsin which led to the state defaulting on its debt in 1998.
"We would rather be poor but proud," said a government
source, referring to the Kremlin's attitude on foreign
borrowing. "The memories of 1998 and of us begging abroad for
money are still painful, still humiliating."
The Finance Ministry envisages that growth in real wages
will end next year, but analysts say that any significant cuts
in social spending are unlikely.
"For the government this is the key electorate, the public
sector employees and pensioners," Ermolenko at Capital Economics
said. "So, obviously they will prefer to cut other areas but
they will continue financing pensions and salaries."
There is also no mention in the budget of introducing a
retail tax, an issue hotly debated in Russia in recent months,
but which could add another 1-1.5 percentage points to already
troublesome inflation, according to government estimates.
"We will not increase taxes, we will not increase the budget
deficit," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier this
week. "We will find this (needed) amount within the budget."
HAEMORRHAGING RAINY DAY FUND
With nearly half a trillion dollars in foreign currency and
gold reserves, Russia could weather a severe economic downturn
for the next two years or so.
But the Finance Ministry is allowing, if the need arises,
for the possibility of taking funds from the sovereign wealth
fund next year for the first time since the aftermath of the
global crisis. The Reserve Fund, which collects windfall oil
revenue and was set up to cover budget shortfalls, stood at
$91.7 billion as of Sept. 1.
"To ensure the unconditional fulfilment of all of the
obligations in 2015, in a situation if federal budget revenues
come short ... the government will have the right to direct the
resources to fill the shortfall of up to 500 billion roubles
from the Reserve Fund," the Finance Ministry said in the budget.
Economists have warned that once the government starts
digging into the stash, it can be depleted within around a year
if Moscow is hit with more punitive measures by the West and if
oil prices drop significantly.
Russia's vulnerability to oil prices makes it even riskier.
A drop to $38 per barrel after the crisis erupted forced a 7.8
percent fall in Russian gross domestic product. Reserves fell
$200 billion within a few months as the government tried to
defend the rouble, which still lost a third of its value.
The Finance Ministry, which has spent many a sleepless night
crunching the numbers, sources say, admitted the situation is
shaky.
"In 2014 and on the short-term horizon of 1.5 years, the
dynamics of key macroeconomic situation will be affected by the
consequences of the Russian economy experiencing the structural
and cyclical crisis as well as geopolitical risks, including
those associated with the sanctions regime," the ministry said
in a memorandum accompanying the budget.
(1 US dollar = 38.3400 Russian rouble)
