(Corrects name of defence minister in paragraph 5)
SOFIA, April 1 Bulgaria has put on high alert or
deployed its air force about 30 times in two months in response
to a recent spike in Russian military aircraft flying near its
aerial borders on the Black Sea, its defence minister said on
Tuesday.
Both the West and Russia have carried out a series of
military drills as a show of force in the worsening standoff
over Russia's annexation of Crimea, which has sparked
retaliatory sanctions from Washington and Brussels.
NATO said it was "considering all options" as it studied new
steps to bolster its military presence in eastern Europe on
Tuesday, while saying it saw no sign that Russia was withdrawing
tens of thousands of troops from the Ukrainian boarder.
Despite its longstanding friendship with former Cold War
ally Russia, Bulgaria joined NATO 10 years ago and has twice
participated in navy drills with a U.S. warship in the Black Sea
since the Ukraine crisis. It is also currently hosting a
two-week military exercise that includes Ukrainian and U.S.
forces.
"I can only guess what is the goal of these flights," said
Defence Minister Angel Naidenov. "But when we have about 30
cases which promoted either takeoffs or bringing our jets on
higher alert in the last couple of months, it is worth to be
very vigilant," Naidenov told reporters.
President Rosen Plevneliev, who is also commander in chief
of the Bulgarian army, said Bulgaria's ageing Mig-29 jet
fighters had been deployed 2-3 times a week in recent months,
compared with a previous rate of 2-3 times a year.
Russia may be deliberately provoking such flights to exhaust
the flying capacity of Bulgaria and other's Russian-made jets,
Plevneliev said, adding that Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria should
boost their cooperation in air policing.
"At the moment, one Russian air plane forces the take-off of
two Romanian, two Bulgarian and one Turkish planes. This is
quite ineffective," Plevneliev said.
Bulgaria has been considering buying new jet fighters and
replacing its Soviet-era military fleet, but has delayed the
process due to financial constraints.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthias Williams
and Catherine Evans)