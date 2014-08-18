(Repeats for additional subscribers)
MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia may tighten retaliatory
sanctions against Western nations to include a ban on imports of
cars, among other things, if the United States and the European
Union impose additional sanctions on Moscow, Vedomosti daily
newspaper said on Monday.
Following Russia's stand off over Ukraine, Western nations
imposed sanctions on Moscow including on its financial and
energy sectors, and put dozens of Russians close to President
Vladimir Putin on a sanctions list.
Imported vehicles accounted for 27 percent of sales of
passenger cars in the first half of 2014, for trucks imports
accounted for 46 percent, and 13 percent for buses, according to
Vedomosti.
Russia, which denies allegations it is arming separatist
rebels in eastern Ukraine, may fully or partly ban imports of
cars, the Vedomosti newspaper said, citing sources.
The new ban would not apply to foreign automakers'
production inside Russia, the paper said. Ford, Volkswagen
, Ford Renault, Toyota and
Hyundai Motor Co all have production facilities
inside Russia.
The paper added that proposals for new measures had already
been sent to Putin for consideration but that no decision had
been taken to prepare any new sanctions yet.
New trade restrictions are possible in the event Western
nations impose additional sanctions on Moscow, the paper added.
Russia has imposed a ban on certain agricultural imports
from the European Union, the United States, Australia, Canada
and Norway.
It has also said the government could introduce protective
measures in aircraft, shipbuilding and automotive industries
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)