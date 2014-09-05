* Russian cenbank ready to act to offset sanctions
By Oksana Kobzeva
SOCHI, Sept 5 The Russian Central Bank said on
Friday it was prepared to take "non-standard" measures to offset
the impact of possible new sanctions that could be imposed on
Moscow by the European Union.
The European Union is to announce on Friday whether it will
impose more punitive measures against Russia for its role in the
Ukraine crisis. Those measures could bar Europeans from buying
Russian sovereign bonds and new debt issued by some
state-controlled companies.
A possible deal on a ceasefire, also expected later on
Friday, may soften the EU stance.
"We are ready for non-standard situations," First Deputy
Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on the sidelines of a banking
forum in Russia's southern city of Sochi.
"We are ready to use different instruments which could be
needed, including non-standard application of the tools which
are commonly used for monetary policy."
When asked about what could these measures might include,
Yudayeva decline to comment.
Previous waves of sanctions the continued escalation of the
crisis between Moscow and the West have sent the rouble and
shares down, and bond prices up.
ROUBLE COMFORTABLE
Yudayeva, who admitted that in the current geopolitical
situation preserving Russia's financial stability is a key task
for the Central Bank, said the situation for now is under
control.
"The rouble is trading now at a comfortable level inside its
trading corridor," Yudayeva told the conference. "We are not
seeing any serious threats to our financial stability right now
and therefore, we are not conducing any currency interventions."
The Central Bank keeps the rouble in a trading range against
a dollar-euro basket and intervenes when the rouble reaches
either edge of the band. The band is currently set at
35.40-44.40 roubles per basket.
At 0810 GMT, the rouble was trading at 41.84 versus the
dollar-euro basket, 0.3 percent higher since
Thursday's close.
But the rouble has lost around 1.5 roubles against the
basket in the end of last month, when the West said Russian
troops and armory were present in eastern Ukraine.
INFLATION BITES
The Central Bank will be forced, however, to revise its 2014
inflation forecast as the weakening rouble and Russian embargo
on some foodstuff from the EU, Japan and some other countries,
have sent consumer price inflation to 7.6 percent last month.
Yudayeva said that the bank's new forecast may mirror the
Economy Ministry estimates of 7.0-7.5 percent for this year.
This would be significantly higher than the bank's earlier
estimates of up to 6.5 percent.
"Indeed, inflation rose because of non-monetary factors, but
man of those non-monetary factors have a limited, temporary
character and when they end, inflation may decline," Yudayeva
said.
She reiterated that capital outflow from Russia is expected
at around $100 billion this year.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing
by Ralph Boulton)