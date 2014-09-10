MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia should conclude all new export contracts with Asia in roubles, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Itar-Tass news agency.

Shuvalov also said that China had asked Russia to ease the law on foreign investment into its strategic sectors, Itar-Tass reported. Shuvalov did not indicate whether Russia would approve the idea. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)