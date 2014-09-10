Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia should conclude all new export contracts with Asia in roubles, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Itar-Tass news agency.
Shuvalov also said that China had asked Russia to ease the law on foreign investment into its strategic sectors, Itar-Tass reported. Shuvalov did not indicate whether Russia would approve the idea. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.