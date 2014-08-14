MOSCOW Aug 14 Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) has decided to allow pork imports from China, the Interfax news agency reported citing the service's head Sergei Dankvert.

The service plans to publish a list of Chinese companies, which would be allowed to supply pork to Russia, in the coming days, he said. VPSS was not available for further comment when called by Reuters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)