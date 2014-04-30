By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, April 30 The Russian Orthodox Church,
accused by critics of being too closely aligned with President
Vladimir Putin, should stay out of politics and focus on
promoting peace in Ukraine, its head Patriarch Kirill said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at a meeting with his senior clerics, Kirill said
Ukraine was one of the most important concerns for the Russian
Orthodox Church and that the church should "safeguard its
peace-making capacity" there against all odds.
The West and Russia are at loggerheads over Ukraine and some
of the recent comments made by the Russian Orthodox Church about
the crisis have echoed Moscow's lines.
"Our Church is not succumbing to any political temptations
and refuses to serve for any political positions," Kirill said,
thumping his fist on the table for emphasis.
He said the Russian Orthodox Church, resurgent since the
1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and promoted by Putin as the
carrier of national values, "is working not only for the flock
in Russia, but for the whole Church."
Putin and Kirill have fostered increasingly close ties since
the former KGB officer returned to the presidency for a third
term in 2012 and took a more conservative stance on social
matters.
Critics of the Russian Orthodox Church have said it is
acting as a de-facto government ministry for Putin, including in
foreign affairs, and have warned that such political engagement
could backfire.
Kirill's church is aligned with Putin's drive to reunite the
former Soviet space, with the Russian Orthodox Church exerting
considerable influence through its 165 million members in Russia
and other former USSR republics.
That also goes for Ukraine, where Kirill's Moscow
Patriarchate is at odds with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of
Kiev Patriarchate that seceded from Moscow after Ukraine gained
independence in 1991.
The Moscow Patriarchate dominates in the Russian-speaking
East, where there is growing separatist unrest.
Orthodox followers of the smaller Kiev Patriarchate tend to
be more numerous in Western parts of the country and to back
Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity. Some of its
clerics actively supported pro-Western protesters in Kiev.
In his speech, Kirill attacked the Kiev Patriarchate for
taking sides in the Ukrainian conflict, and said only his
congregation was following the principles of political
non-involvement and denouncing as "insane" priests who take part
in popular protests and encourage the crowds.
