Exxon eyes sale of Italian service stations -sources
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Monday legal amendments to make it simpler for Russian speakers in the former Soviet Union to acquire Russian citizenship, the Kremlin said on Monday.
The changes follow Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and tension in the largely Russian-speaking east of Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies are still searching for a compromise on how to summarise their joint stance on global trade and open markets, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.