MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia should restart supplying its coal to Ukraine after Kiev resumed electricity supplies to Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In principle, we no longer need electricity from Ukraine," Putin told a government meeting. "But since they have now resumed (electricity) supplies, we will give them coal in return." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)