* Armoured vehicles, soldiers were about 3 km from border
* Military helicopter lands near their camp
* Kiev says Russian troops attacked just across border
(Adds further details, quotes)
By Maria Tsvetkova
KRASNODAROVKA, Russia, Aug 28 A Reuters reporter
saw on Thursday a column of armoured vehicles and dust-covered
troops, one of them with an injured face, driving through the
Russian steppe just across the border from a part of Ukraine
which Kiev says is occupied by Russian troops.
None of the men or vehicles had standard military
identification marks, but the reporter saw a Mi-8 helicopter
with a red star insignia -- consistent with Russian military
markings -- land next to a nearby military first aid tent.
Asked if he was with the Russian military, a man in
camouflage fatigues without any identifying insignia who was in
the area of the tent, said only: "We are patriots."
The column of armoured vehicles was driving east away from
the Ukrainian border across open countryside near the village of
Krasnodarovka in Russia's Rostov region.
The location is about 3 km (2 miles) from the Ukraine-Russia
border and 30 km (20 miles) from the Ukrainian town of
Starobesheve, which Kiev says Russian forces have occupied in
support of pro-Moscow separatist rebels after crossing over the
border.
The column was made up of two armoured personnel carriers,
six military trucks and one military excavator. The troops,
riding on top of the armoured personnel carriers, had dirty
faces and one had a bandage on his face.
One of the trucks had a smashed windscreen and smashed
headlights and was being towed by a second truck. All the
vehicles were marked with white circles.
On the road leading towards Krasnodarovka, there were more
trucks with the same white circles, some heading towards the
border with Ukraine and some away from it.
Many of the men in camouflage fatigues seen by Reuters on
the Russian side of the border had white material wrapped around
their arms or legs. That matches the appearance of unidentified
armed men Ukrainian residents of the area around Starobesheve
have reported seeing in the past 48 hours.
"ONE OF US"
A man in camouflage fatigues at a camp where the first aid
tent was located, when asked about the significance of the white
fabric, told Reuters: "It means it's okay, you're one of us."
Another man, also with white fabric attached to his uniform,
told Reuters he was from the Russian city of Ivanovo, about
1,400 km (870 miles) to the north. Ivanovo is home to the
Russian military's 98th Guards Airborne Division.
All the uniformed men Reuters spoke to declined to say
whether or not they were in the Russian military.
After a short while, Russian border troops arrived and took
the Reuters reporter to a village further from the border,
saying she did not have permission to be in a border zone. They
deleted photographs of the military vehicles and personnel from
the reporter's mobile phone.
Russia denies its troops have entered eastern Ukraine or
that it is sending military hardware into Ukraine to help the
separatist rebellion there.
Ukraine's security and defence council said on Thursday the
border town of Novoazovsk and other areas further south from
Starobesheve had fallen under control of Russian forces who it
accused of joining the rebels in a counter-offensive.
"Russian troops have actually been brought into Ukraine,"
President Petro Poroshenko said in a statement.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Giles
Elgood)