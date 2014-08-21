BORDER CROSSING POINT DONETSK, Russia, Aug 21 (Reuters) - T he first trucks from a Russian aid convoy on Thursday passed a Russian border check point and started moving towards the border crossing with Ukraine, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The trucks have moved into the no man's land between the Russian and Ukrainian border checkpoints and it was not immediately clear if the trucks had entered Ukrainian territory, or stopped at the Ukrainian checkpoint.

The convoy has been stranded at the Russia-Ukraine border for nearly a week due to Ukrainian concerns it could serve as a Trojan horse to infiltrate military supplies to separatists.

Moscow has denied the allegations and said it was keen to help alleviate a humanitarian disaster in the region. (Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe and Dmitry Zhdannikov)