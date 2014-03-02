* Majority of advisory body urge Moscow not to invade
Ukraine
* Some Russian liberals concerned at prospect of war against
"brother nation"
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 2 Members of President Vladimir
Putin's human rights council urged him on Sunday not to invade
Ukraine, saying threats faced by Russians there were far from
severe enough to warrant sending in troops.
A statement signed by 27 members of the advisory body
reflected deep concern among Russian liberals at the prospect of
Kremlin aggression against Russia's neighbour.
Putin stunned the world and sparked outrage in the West by
securing parliament's consent on Saturday to send armed forces
into Ukraine to protect Russian citizens who the Kremlin says
are under threat from militant supporters of the government
installed after the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich was
toppled.
Those concerns are overblown, members of the Presidential
Council on the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights
said in the statement.
"True, there are known cases of lawlessness and violence
carried out by representatives of various political forces," it
said.
"But the use of external military force, linked with the
violation of the sovereignty of a neighbouring state and
contradicting Russia's international obligations, is completely
inappropriate to the scale of the violations, in our opinion."
It said that while Russian lawmakers had cited injuries and
deaths in Ukraine's Crimea region - already under the control of
pro-Russian forces - as evidence of the need to authorise the
use of military force, none had occurred there in the last two
days.
Saying that the authorisation had placed Russia and Ukraine
"on the threshold of war", it warned: "The use of the armed
forces is always fraught with escalation of violence and
larger-scale human rights violations."
Putin has often ignored the advice of the council, which
critics of the Kremlin say he uses to create a veneer of
democracy and debate and concern for rights. Three of its
members issued a statement disagreeing with their colleagues.
Even as officials and lawmakers restated their case for
potentially sending in the army, saying violent nationalists
encouraged by the West were on the prowl in Ukraine, there were
signs that ordinary Russians might worry about the consequences
of war with what Putin calls a "brother nation".
"I am certain that nobody in Russia wants war," Deputy
Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on a popular late-night
talk show on state television. "We are against such terminology
being used to discuss relations with Ukraine, which is close to
us."
However, he repeated Putin's warning that Russia would
protect its citizens and Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
Pro-Kremlin lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, also in televised
comments, said he wanted to "explain to everyone ... that there
will not be a war as such. ... We do not intend to fight against
our brother nation Ukraine."