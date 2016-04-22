MOSCOW, April 22 Russia agreed to give Ukraine extra time to file its defence over a $3 billion debt owed to Moscow so Kiev can "soberly" assess the situation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"We have given the new government of Ukraine extra time in order for Kiev to soberly assess the situation, revise previously stated positions and begin good faith negotiations with Russia," Siluanov said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)