MOSCOW, April 25 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday denounced Kiev's security operation in eastern Ukraine as a "bloody crime" and said the interim government would face justice for staging a war against its own citizens.

"They (Kiev) are waging a war on their own people. This is a bloody crime and those who pushed the army to do that will pay, I am sure, and will face justice," he told a meeting with young diplomats in Moscow. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)