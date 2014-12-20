(Updates with comment on retaliatory measures)
MOSCOW Dec 20 The Russian Foreign Ministry said
on Saturday new Western sanctions against Ukraine's Crimea
region were a "collective punishment" on residents who voted
last March to join Russia, adding it was preparing to retaliate.
Both the European Union and United States adopted tighter
restrictions on investments in Crimea this week, targeting
individuals, Russian Black Sea oil and gas exploration and
tourism.
The March referendum, which Ukraine and Western countries
rejected as illegal, resulted in a 97 percent vote in favour of
joining Crimea to the Russian Federation. President Vladimir
Putin signed a decree the following day to annex the peninsula.
"Introducing new unilateral sanctions against the Republic
of Crimea and the city of Sebastopol by the USA and European
Union is direct evidence that the West has acknowledged that the
decision by the Crimeans to rejoin Russia was unanimous and
voluntary," the ministry said in a statement.
"That's why they chose the 'punishment' to be collective,"
it added. "It is sad that the countries which call themselves
democratic resort to such methods in the 21st century."
The West slapped sanctions on Moscow over Crimea and then
stepped them up as pro-Russian separatist unrest spread to the
eastern Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where rebels
seeking to split from Kiev are fighting government troops.
President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had signed into
law a new Russian sanctions bill passed by Congress, but added
that he did not intend to impose further curbs against Moscow
for now. However, Canada announced on Friday that it was hitting
Russia with a fresh round of restrictions.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich
said the sanctions undermined political efforts to resolve the
conflict in eastern Ukraine, adding that Crimea was a
"primordial and inseparable" part of Russia.
"We advise Washington and Ottawa to think about the
consequences of such actions. Meanwhile, we will work on
retaliatory measures," Lukashevich said in comments published on
the ministry web site.
Russia retaliated to earlier sanctions by limiting food
imports from a range of Western countries.
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Moscow of fanning the
violence and arming the rebels. Moscow denies the accusations
and says it annexed Crimea only after the local referendum
showed most residents wanted it to become part of Russia.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Heneghan and
Crispian Balmer)