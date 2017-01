MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a former Russian navy official in Crimea who is accused of spying for the Ukrainian military, Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying on Thursday.

The FSB said it detained the former Naval captain in Sevastopol on Tuesday and that he was collecting information on Russia's Black Sea fleet for Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Denis Pinchuk)